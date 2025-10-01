Tanzania: Chaumma Calls On Voters to Elect Patriotic, Development-Focused Leaders

Zanzibar — Chaumma political party has urged people in Zanzibar to elect leaders with courage and patriotism, capable of standing up for citizens' needs and driving meaningful change.

Speaking at the launch of CHAUMMA's parliamentary, representative and councillor campaigns in Tumbe, Micheweni District, the party's Deputy Secretary General in Zanzibar, Mohamed Masoud Rashid, told supporters that the era of electing leaders based on party loyalty or titles is over.

"Brothers and sisters of Tumbe, do not choose leaders who lack vision and only make noise in parliament without delivering results," he said.

Rashid pledged that, if entrusted with leadership, Chauma's first priority would be to reduce food prices so every citizen has access to three nutritious meals daily.

Earlier, CHAUMMA's Zanzibar Youth Chairperson, Fatma Omar Salim, encouraged young people to rally behind the party, saying its policies would end discrimination and introduce development projects that create jobs.

"CHAUMMA is the true liberator for young people," she emphasized.

Women's Wing Secretary General, Fatma Yussuf Mohamed, added that CHAUMMA's policies aim to eradicate hunger and poverty.

The party's Vice Chairperson in Zanzibar, Issa Abass Hussein, urged voters not to be swayed by short-term financial inducements and encouraged them to support women leaders, describing them as trustworthy, peace-loving and development-oriented.

Youth attending the rally expressed their frustration with unfulfilled promises from past leaders.

"We will give CHAUMMA our votes so it can deliver jobs and address our real needs, they said.