Tanzania: CUF Flagbearer Gombo Urges Tanzanians to Vote

Tanga — Chama Cha Wananchi (CUF) presidential candidate, Gombo Samandito Gombo, has called on Tanzanians to ignore fear-mongering from activists abroad and turn out in large numbers to vote in the upcoming General Election.

"Let us ignore the fear instigated by some activists abroad claiming that whether we vote or not, CCM will still win," Mr Gombo told journalists in Tanga recently.

The CUF candidate dismissed social media reports alleging that votes would be stolen to favour the ruling party, describing such claims as "nonsense" designed to discourage citizens from exercising their democratic right.

"People must stop embracing defeat even before voting. I strongly believe that if Tanzanians turn out in large numbers for the opposition, no one can steal the election," he insisted.

Mr Gombo went further to challenge activists in exile, urging them to return to Tanzania and openly mobilise citizens for change rather than spreading fear from outside the country.

The CUF flagbearer also pressed the Independent Electoral Commission to act decisively against violence and interference during opposition rallies.

He cited incidents in Maswa, Kigoma, Tabora (Kaliua) and other regions, where CUF meetings had reportedly been disrupted by ruling party campaign vehicles.

Turning to his party's manifesto, the presidential candidate pledged that a CUF-led government would provide free education at all levels by scrapping all parental contributions.

He argued that Tanzania's vast natural resources are more than enough to finance essential services if corruption and misuse of public funds are firmly addressed.

"The problem is not a lack of resources, but massive theft and mismanagement of public wealth under the ruling party," he declared.

He added that under a CUF administration, the existing system of student loans would be abolished and replaced with direct entitlements, guaranteeing every student full support as a right.

Mr Gombo further promised that within the first 100 days of assuming office, his government would initiate the process of drafting a new Constitution and move swiftly to amend what he termed as oppressive laws that burden ordinary citizens.

The candidate also urged security organs to uphold fairness and impartiality throughout the election period, stressing that harassment of opposition parties must come to an end.

"Under a CUF government, basic services will be brought closer to the people--right at the ward level," he assured.