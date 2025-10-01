Tanzania: Wasira Counsels Tanzanians to Reject Peace Destabilizers

Kilimanjaro — CCM Vice-Chairman (Mainland) Mr Stephen Wasira has called on Tanzanians to reject individuals or groups who threaten the country's long-standing peace and unity.

Speaking over the weekend at the CCM Kilimanjaro Regional Hall in Moshi, Wasira said that maintaining peace will be a top priority for the ruling party should it be re-elected in the upcoming General Election.

"One of the key priorities of the next CCM government, if entrusted by the people, will be to protect the peace that our country has enjoyed for many years," he said.

Mr Wasira credited the country's peace to Tanzanians living in harmony without ethnic, racial or religious discrimination, values rooted in the founding principles of the nation.

"We don't discriminate based on ethnicity, race or religion, which is why we have never experienced civil war," he said. "In other countries, people even face discrimination based on facial features or body structure."

He said that this inclusiveness allows any Tanzanian to hold leadership positions anywhere in the country, regardless of their region of origin.

"For example, a Kurya from Mara Region can become a council chairman in Kilimanjaro, a region dominated by Chaggas and Pares and still serve effectively. That's a unique form of unity," Mr Wasira noted.

Turning to the upcoming General Election, he urged voters to elect CCM candidate -President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying the party is fully confident in her leadership.

"In just four years, President Samia has proven her capability through the significant progress made under her leadership," he said. "She has successfully completed major projects initiated by her predecessor, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project."

Mr Wasira also addressed past doubts about Samia's ability to govern, which some had linked to her gender.

"She has led with professionalism and great success, proving that leadership ability is rooted in wisdom, not gender," he said.

He commended President Samia for maintaining national stability during a challenging transition period after the death of President John Magufuli.

"If a sitting president had passed away in another country, the situation might have been chaotic. But thanks to constitutional procedures and her leadership, Tanzania remained peaceful and united," he added.

Mr Wasira urged Tanzanians to uphold peace throughout the election process and beyond.

He also encouraged voters to support CCM candidates at all levels: Presidential, parliamentary and local, saying they would effectively implement the party's 2025-2030 Election Manifesto, which focuses on delivering quality services to all citizens.