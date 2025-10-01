Namibia: Decisive Netball Action Wraps Up in Divundu

Divundu-Sweltering heat at Rukonga Vision School in Divundu could not stop the intensity of the MTC Netball Namibia Premier League, as teams battled fiercely across rounds 20, 21 and 22 last weekend.

With the finals set for this weekend, every match carried weight, producing high-scoring encounters, thrilling draws and standout individual performances.

The weekend opened with the Namibian Navy cruising past Cuca Tops 54-39. Navy's dominance was spearheaded by Morning Hasheela, whose sharp shooting and leadership earned her the Player of the Match accolade.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Round 21 showdowns

Afrocat Lions kicked off Saturday's fixtures in emphatic fashion, brushing aside Eastern Chiefs 45-26. Julia Valombola was again instrumental, claiming the Player of the Match award.

Otjozondjupa Nampol followed with a 39-29 victory over Extreme Eagles, powered by the all-round display of Uendjisuvera Kangumine. Nampol's head coach, Marvelous Khaebes, said they had a tough encounter, but that her players kept to the game plan.

"At this stage, it is just important to keep the momentum going and to have a strong finish on the log," she said.

One of the most dramatic encounters saw Cuca Tops and Mighty Gunners locked in a thrilling 36-36 stalemate. Cuca's Sarafina Nghishifile walked away with the Player of the Match honour after a tireless display. In another nail-biter, Wanderers edged Namibian Navy 47-46. Despite the loss, Navy's Fransina Johannes was recognised as Player of the Match.

Unam Ogongo and Otjozondjupa Nampol also delivered fireworks, battling to a 43-43 draw. Nampol's Rosalia Nanghonda earned the top award for her consistency.

At the other end of the table, Unam Jaguars grabbed a crucial 36-31 win over Eastern Chiefs, led by captain Grace Matyayi, who scooped the Player of the Match accolade.

Matyayi said that she has had a great season with the Jaguars.

"I put in everything I have when on court. It was indeed a great season, and with every match, we learned something new," she said.

Elsewhere, the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) was awarded points after the Extreme Eagles forfeited their fixture. Afrocat Lions continued their fine form later in the round, dismantling Navy 49-28 with Valombola claiming her second player of the match accolade of the day.

The clash between Tigers and Unam Ogongo had to be halted due to poor lighting, but resumed on Sunday morning, with Tigers clinching a narrow 37-34 win.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Round 22 highlights

The action continued with Afrocat Lions proving too strong for Cuca Tops in a 47-23 victory.

Mighty Gunners bounced back with a 47-35 win over Wanderers, driven by Tuneeko Nambanopuee, who was voted player of the match.

Otjozondjupa Nampol and Eastern Chiefs went toe-to-toe in a 32-32 draw, with Chiefs' Sandrina Muhunguko impressing as the day's standout performer.

Tigers edged Extreme Eagles 40-37 in another tight contest, while Unam Jaguars stunned Mighty Gunners 38-34. Captain Matyayi earned her sixth player of the match award of the season, solidifying her reputation as one of the league's most consistent players.

Unam Ogongo outclassed Navy 50-39, with Lucia Kautondokwa celebrating her first player of the match award.

In one of the weekend's biggest talking points, defending champions NCS narrowly avoided an upset, scraping past Eastern Chiefs 34-33. Despite the narrow defeat, Chiefs' Melitta Hunga walked away with the Player of the Match award after an inspired performance.

The round concluded with Cuca Tops and Extreme Eagles playing out an entertaining 44-44 draw, with Namasiku Liswaniso's all-round effort earning her the player of the match title.

Finals await

The heated contests in Divundu have set the stage perfectly for the finals, which take place this coming Saturday. [email protected]