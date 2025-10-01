Southern Africa: Namibia's Taekwondo Federation Eyes Global Stage

The Namibia Taekwondo Federation has marked a significant milestone with the country's first-ever international medal.

It is now preparing for its debut at the World Taekwondo Championships in China next month.

This was disclosed at a press conference yesterday at the Namibia Sports Commission.

Sibongile Mabuza (12) made history at the African Open Series in Maputo, Mozambique, from 20-21 September 2025.

Competing in his first international event, Mabuza secured a bronze medal, making him the first Namibian to win a medal in taekwondo since the federation's establishment in 2022.

Building on this achievement, Namibia will be represented for the first time at the 2025 Wuxi World Taekwondo Championships in China, taking place from 24-30 October. Owen Samunzala will carry the Namibian flag at the global event.

"This is a big achievement for us as an upcoming federation, with the community having minimal awareness of Taekwondo. It means a lot, and we hope that this representation will put us on the global stage," said federation president Siegfried Veii-Mujoro.

Samunzala expressed excitement ahead of the competition. "Martial arts has always been a passion that I wanted to take up as a child. I am excited to participate in the World Championships," he remarked.

The federation received a boost during the press conference, when FNB Namibia, through its Central Cluster regional commercial manager Jeffrey Katjivena, donated three laptops and chargers to assist the federation in setting up its administration.

Mujoro welcomed the contribution, noting that sponsorships and partnerships are crucial to growing the sport nationwide.

While celebrating these early successes, the federation is also setting its sights on long-term goals, including representation at the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Mujoro said this ambition is realistic given taekwondo's global status.

Despite limited resources, the federation is working to build grassroots development and is calling on Namibians with taekwondo experience to help grow the sport locally.

