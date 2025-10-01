Namibia: Kalkpan Grieve Murise and Katjivikua

Epukiro-based football team Kalkpan lost two of its prominent figures, Chief Aron Turi Murise and Simon SK Katjivikua, in the Omaheke region last week.

New Era Sport caught up with Kalkpan members, who shared disbelief and shock about the loss of the duo.

Leading the pack was Akas Katjiteo, who said the two departed Kalkpan forebearers played a huge role in the development of football and sport in particular in the Kalkpan settlement

"It is a big loss for the team and the entire village because they were the cornerstone of the team.

They assisted a lot, especially with regard to financing, advising and inspiring the youth to be committed to the team," he said.

Katjiteo, who is the team's one of the backbencher, said Katjivikua played an active role, as he provided transport for the team.

Chief Murise sponsored sport gears to the team.

"The two had children who played football. There was no day that they refused their children to represent Kalkpan FC. They had the interest of the team at heart, and we are pained by their passing," he said.

Katjiteo remembered Chief Murise's role in instilling discipline among the youth.

He said he helped the team to be one of the forces to be reckoned with in Epukiro football.

"We hardly had issues with players in the village absconding training, as Chief Murise explained the importance of the team to the parents of players in the village. That created a positive atmosphere in the village. We will dearly miss them," he remarked.

The backbencher said the team is looking forward to acknowledging the work of the two departed patrons with a tournament in their honour.

Former player Rooi Jan Tjituka described the departure of Chief Murise and SK as a great loss to the Kalkpan FC.

"The two were the backbone of this club. They sacrificed a lot. We are shocked, but that is the will of God. We are powerless to judge the Almighty," he said.

Tjituka said the team will regroup and think of a way of honouring them in future.

"They did a lot for the team, and we will honour them accordingly. We are in a dark period, and we hope our team will continue with the spirit instilled by the two departed heroes," he added.

Katjivikua was buried on Sunday in Kalkpan.

Chief Murise's burial is set for Okahandja this coming weekend.

- [email protected]