Namibia: Weekend Crime - Robberies, Fake Money and Drugs

The Namibian Police have reported a spate of armed robberies, counterfeit money cases and drug-related arrests across the country over the weekend.

Armed robberies

In Windhoek, an Audi driver was ambushed in the Lafrenz industrial area by three armed men.

They allegedly stole items worth N$280 000, including his laptop, wallet and vehicle.

No arrests have yet been made.

In Khomasdal, four suspects armed with a gun and knives allegedly attacked a man outside his home on Wipstert Street.

The robbers forced him inside and made off with valuables worth N$650 000, including a car key, television and iPhone.

Another incident took place in Eros, Windhoek, where two people at City Hill were robbed of items valued at N$40 000, including phones, clothing and bank cards.

In Ongwediva, six knife-wielding suspects attacked a man walking home from the International University of Management, stealing a firearm, phone, wallet and cash worth N$14 500.

Other robberies were reported near Khomas Hill flats in Otjomuise (N$20 200 stolen), Florence Nightingale Street in Khomasdal (N$26 500 stolen) and in Klein Windhoek, where suspects armed with a pistol and knife stormed a house, escaping with laptops, phones and a microwave valued at N$45 000.

Police say no arrests have been made in any of these cases.

Counterfeit money

Three people were arrested in Keetmanshoop and Berseba for attempting to use fake notes.

In Keetmanshoop, a 17-year-old schoolgirl allegedly tried to buy chips with counterfeit cash during a school event.

A search of her home, shared with her 19-year-old boyfriend, reportedly uncovered fake money totalling N$72 200.

Both are due in court on Monday.

In Berseba, a 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly purchasing alcohol with a fake N$200 note. He is expected to appear in court today.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi has urged businesses and the public to remain vigilant.

Drug arrests

Several people were detained for drug possession.

In Ariamsvlei, a 23-year-old man was caught with 10 small bankies of cannabis worth N$400.

In Rehoboth, police arrested a 19-year-old found with cannabis and mandrax tablets worth N$520 and a 26-year-old with five bankies of cannabis worth N$500.

In Okombahe, Erongo region, a 33-year-old was discovered with cannabis valued at N$20 250, while a 22-year-old was arrested with mandrax worth N$480.

At Aus Police Station, a 17-year-old was detained after allegedly attempting to deliver cannabis hidden among items for an inmate.

All suspects face court appearances this week, while investigations continue.

