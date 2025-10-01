Namibia: Boxing Heads North

One of the country's leading amateur boxing stables MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club will this weekend bring thrilling action to the north when it hosts a boxing bonanza at the Oshikuku Trade Fair.

The event, themed 'The Young Shall Grow Boxing Bonanza Part 6', is scheduled for Saturday and will showcase boxers from across the O-Regions and nearby areas.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, the club's chairman and founder Joseph Bernhard said preparations are well underway.

"It's fight week, and everything is in place. Logistics regarding this specific event are sorted, boxers have registered and many have already confirmed their participation," Bernhard said. He added that fans can expect a packed night of action.

"We expect this to be a huge event, as we've received more than 30 entries. That translates to at least 17 fights on the night, a massive number if you ask me," he said.

This will be Oshikuku's first time hosting a boxing event of this size, something Bernhard believes will open up opportunities for aspiring athletes and coaches in the area.

"This town rarely gets such events, and very few boxers from here get the chance to fight at this level. I am happy this platform will open doors, motivate young boxers and inspire coaches to take the sport more seriously," he shared.

