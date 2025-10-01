Namibia: Muharukwa the People's Governor

opinion

In Kunene region, hope does not die.

It starves, drowns and disappears.

For decades, Namibia's Kunene region has been trapped in a cycle of poverty, unemployment, neglected infrastructure and broken promises. Some locals say only the return of 'Jesus Christ' could save them from the brutal reality they face.

Fading local hope

To those who echo these sentiments, it is no exaggeration but a testimony.

Globally, the Kunene region is renowned for its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Locally, it is known for crumbling roads and generational poverty.

The youth bear the heaviest burden, with over 43% unemployed, a figure significantly higher than the national youth unemployment rate of 41.9%. The 2023 Population and Housing Census revealed that Kunene's overall unemployment rate stands at 36.6%.

In this kind of environment, getting a job at a local retail store or gas station feels like a miracle. After years of political lip service, residents have grown weary.

In a region where more than half the population depends on small-scale livestock and agriculture, hope has faded - just like the herds wiped out by drought. Before 2019, Kunene North once had over 500 000 cattle.

Today, only about 70 000 are left.

Muharukua steps in

Now, Vipuakuje Muharukua, Kunene's newly appointed governor, steps into this fraught landscape. Locals jokingly dubbed him 'Eye ngwaeta ombura' (the one who brought rain), as heavy floods broke a long drought during his tenure. Yet, rainfall alone cannot wash away decades of underdevelopment.

The question on everyone's mind is, can Muharukua be the leader Kunene needs, or is this just another chapter of dashed hopes?

Beyond promises

From the beginning, Muharukua recognised the severity of the crisis.

His initial promise was to "put a name to unemployment" by developing a database of unemployed youth, including their skills and aspirations. "The first thing I will do is that I will put a name to unemployment... It must be about individuals, each with their name, skills and abilities," he was quoted in a national daily.

It is a start, but Kunene has heard this before. Since his appointment, he has led a campaign to document unemployed youth, collecting over 2 000 CVs across the region.

Muharukua travelled through the region, matching skills to opportunities.

In Outjo and Khorixas, over 1 000 CVs were collected, 750 in Opuwo and more than 400 in Kamanjab. These are not just numbers, but lives and dreams trapped in limbo.

Kunene's youth live on fertile land, yet they face a barren job market. His hands-on approach signals commitment.

He is also pledged to help young entrepreneurs register companies so they can compete for tenders, a move welcomed by many.

Challenging times

On service delivery, Muharukua was clear: "As governor, I should not be confined to an office, nor always sleep in a comfortable bed. I should be ready to sleep in a tent in Bersakh. I should be ready to sleep in Kaikmus".

This demonstrates a willingness to understand Kunene's diverse communities - from the Afrikaners, Damara, Ovatue, Ovahimba, Aawambo, San and Oludhimba to the Ovaherero. Ironically, the floods that welcomed him also revealed the region's vulnerabilities. Nearly 40 homes in Opuwo were flooded, roads became impassable and access to food and healthcare was cut off.

"I will ensure that people receive food. No one in Kunene should die of hunger," he said.

Such pledges matter, but they are short term.

The real work of rebuilding infrastructure, securing roads and creating jobs remains.

Vision for prosperity

Muharukua's vision is bold: transform Kunene into Namibia's wealthiest region through agriculture, mining and infrastructure development. He views Fransfontein's fertile land as essential for large-scale farming and creating jobs.

"Kunene has fertile land, maybe better than //Kharas. We must fully use it. Agriculture can create mass employment and uplift communities like Kamanjab, Khorixas and Fransfontein," he said.

One of the biggest upcoming projects is the Kunene Climate Resilience and Agricultural Dam, expected to employ 1 500 local youth.

Plans to register 5 000 rural businesses and attract value-added industries demonstrate a clear strategy to commercialise the local economy.However, ambition alone will not solve structural problems rooted in historic underinvestment and overlooked priorities.

Muharukua appears to be aware of that.

*Kazara Ndovazu is a communications strategist and youth empowerment advocate from Orokapare in the Kunene region. He writes in his personal capacity.