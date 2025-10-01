Namibia: TotalEnergies Divests 50 Percent of Us Solar Portfolio

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with insurance vehicles and accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, for the sale of 50% of a 1.4 GW solar portfolio in North America.

This transaction, which TotalEnergies said aligns with its renewables business model, values the portfolio at an enterprise value of US$1.25 billion.

"Thanks to these transactions and the bank refinancing currently being finalised, TotalEnergies will receive a total of US$950 million at closing," reads a company statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The transaction covers six utility-scale solar assets with a combined capacity of 1.3 GW, and 41 distributed generation assets totalling 140 MW, primarily situated in the United States.

The electricity production of these projects has either been sold to third parties or will be commercialised by TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies will keep a 50% stake in the assets and continue to operate them after the closing of the transaction, which is subject to customary conditions.

"We are pleased to enter into this new strategic partnership with KKR in North America, a key deregulated electricity market to expand our integrated business model," said Stéphane Michel, president of gas, renewables and power at TotalEnergies.

"Aligned with our strategy, this transaction unlocks value from newly commissioned assets and further strengthens the profitability of our Integrated Power business," he added.

"TotalEnergies is a renewable energy industry leader globally. We are thrilled to establish this joint venture with the TotalEnergies team to support their renewables business", said Cecilio Velasco, managing director, KKR.

"We have long been investors in renewables through our infrastructure platform, having committed more than US$23 billion to date in energy transition investments. TotalEnergies' North American solar portfolio is a great fit for us, representing high-quality renewable energy assets with long term contracts," he said.

TotalEnergies stated that its Integrated Power Business Model is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers.

"To achieve the 12% profitability target it sets for its Integrated Power business, TotalEnergies divests up to 50% of its renewable assets once they reach commercial operation date (COD) and are derisked, allowing the company to maximise asset value and manage risks," the company stated.