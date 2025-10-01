Angola: Child Accidentally Drowns in a Well in Cunje

Cuito — A 2-year-old child drowned in a well approximately 6 meters deep in the commune of Cunje, municipality of Cuito, Province of Bié.

On Monday's enterview to ANGOP, the spokesperson for the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB), Inspector Vasco Chioca, reported that the incident occurred on Sunday (28) in the Boavista neighborhood, when the child fell into the well while playing with other children in the backyard of the family residence.

This is the second case involving a drowned child this year in that province.

In July, a one-year-old child drowned after falling into a well approximately 20 meters deep in the municipality of Camacupa.