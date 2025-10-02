Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Conference Preps Ahead of Schedule

PREPARATIONS for the 22nd Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference set to be held in Manicaland next month are ahead of schedule, the ruling party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

The conference, scheduled to run from October 13 to 18 at Mutare Polytechnic, is not merely a political gathering, but a significant event on the party's calendar, a moment for reflection, celebration and crucial strategic planning.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the conference is an important process in the delivery of the mandate given by the people in 2023.

"The conference will introspect, debate and decide on the economic trajectory over the previous year and again to plan and chart the way forward into the ensuing year," he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa expressed confidence in the party's delivery mechanism, noting the high success rate of implementing previous resolutions.

"The success rate of resolutions is phenomenal. At a glance, this may be hidden to the eye of the viewer who doesn't understand the processes of the Conference.

"Resolutions are not normally designed for completion in one year, they usually overlap the yearly cycles, but yearly targets towards their final achievement are set, reviewed and realigned where necessary.

"With this in mind, it is with great pride and elation that we inform the nation that most of the targets on resolutions have been surpassed," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

At least 4 000 delegates are expected to grace the occasion, including foreign guests, a confirmation of the success of the Second Republic's re-engagement policy.

"We expect not more than 4 000 delegates in total including invited guests. We hope to continue streamlining the numbers in the future," Cde Mutsvangwa said.

He said the conference theme, "Attainment of Vision 2030 Through Economic Empowerment and Value Addition", underscores the party's unwavering commitment to the country achieving upper-middle-income status by 2030.

Cde Mutsvangwa highlighted that the conference is being hosted by Manicaland, the bastion province of the decisive and victorious stage of the Second Chimurenga.

He said the 1974 victory of FRELIMO saw the late former Mozambique leader Cde Samora Machel opening up the 1 000km swathe of the eastern border to guerrilla incursion.

Manicaland was both the recruitment and the infiltration frontier.

"Signature ZANLA battles at Ruda and Ruwangwe Camps, Grand Reef Airport, bombardment of Mutare, Mavonde-Monte Casino have etched Manicaland in the memories of Zimbabwe's modern military resurgence," Cde Mutsvangwa said.

He said Manicaland also proved resilient and victorious in the war against RENAMO, "the cat's paw of Apartheid South Africa", as it waged a proxy war against the fledgling independent state of Zimbabwe.