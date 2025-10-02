Uganda to Mark World Food Day With Focus On Malnutrition and Sustainable Agriculture

The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Hon. Frank Kagyigyi Tumwebaze, has announced that Uganda will join the rest of the world in commemorating the 45th World Food Day on October 16, 2025, with a call to strengthen food and nutrition security amidst rising climate and economic challenges.

The national celebrations will be held at Rwebitamba Agricultural Research and Development Institute in Kabarole District, under the theme "Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future." The day also coincides with the 80th anniversary of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Tumwebaze emphasised that this year's commemoration goes beyond rhetoric, urging Ugandans to confront pressing realities of malnutrition, food waste, and the impact of climate change on agriculture.

"We cannot continue talking about food production without addressing how we manage what we already have," he said, calling for collective responsibility across government, private sector, civil society, and communities.

Despite Uganda's reputation as the region's food basket, 25% of children under five remain stunted due to poor nutrition. The minister warned that the issue goes beyond filling stomachs, stressing that the real measure of food security lies in the nutritional value and diversity of diets.

"Better food means safe, nutritious, and affordable meals that ensure healthy growth, strong immunity, and productivity. It's not just about eating enough--it's about eating right," Tumwebaze said.

The minister linked food insecurity to the escalating threats of climate variability, highlighting the need for climate-smart agriculture, drought-tolerant crop varieties, and sustainable land management. He noted that food insecurity often fuels conflict and instability, making nutrition not just a health issue but also a peace and security concern.

To mark the day, activities such as tree planting, market cleanups, school gardens, and public dialogues with farmers and traders will take place across the country. These, Tumwebaze said, aim to sustain the spirit of World Food Day beyond a single commemoration.

Importantly, the ministry and the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) will unveil new varieties of Irish potatoes, millet, and bananas developed to withstand drought, improve yields, and enrich nutrition. These scientific breakthroughs, he said, represent "the delivery of ideas conceived in laboratories into real solutions for farmers."

Tumwebaze urged all Ugandans to take ownership of food and nutrition security. "The first requirement for peace is food security," he said, appealing for stronger collaboration across institutions, communities, and sectors.