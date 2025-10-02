Uganda: Fishing Communities' Challenges Must Be Top On Museveni Agenda, Amolatar Leaders Say

1 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The leaders of Amolatar have asked President Museveni to address the pressing issue of the challenges faced by the fishing communities in the area.

Speaking ahead of Museveni's first campaign rally in Lango at Amolatar Secondary School playgrounds, the Amolatar LC5 chairman, Geoffrey Ocen said despite being in between two lakes, they have not benefitted from them.

"Our people are in the middle of two lakes, Lake Kwania and Lake Kyoga, But we are not benefiting from the lakes. Even fish for food our people cannot get. We seek to request his excellency the president if he can use his mandate to allow our people to go and fish for food,"Ocen told the Nile Post in an interview on Wednesday.

" We cannot rely only on fish for export or fish for big hotels in Kampala. Our people should also fish for food and for local markets within here."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The issue of fishing communities in Amolatar has been pressing for a long time with locals accusing the Fisheries Protection Unit of driving them off the lake, yet many of them derive livelihood from the waterbodies through fishing.

Ahead of the president's campaign rally in the area, the Amolatar LC5 chairman says the NRM candidate ought to address this pertinent issue.

Other challenges

Ocen also pointed to the issue of poor road network and health facilities that he said Museveni ought to address in his campaign speech.

"In the current NRM manifesto ending in June next year, government committed and in NDP3 that they are going to tarmac the road from Namasale, Ociro up to Dokolo but this has not yet been fulfilled and it is still in a dilapidated state. I am here come to seek commitment from the president on how he will go and fulfil the manifesto and how he will commit to the people of Amolatar as he seeks another mandate," Ocero said.

"We want to know what will happen to the Namasale, Ociro Dokolo road and what will be the timeline for the people to have hope that the coming years will not be like the past years."

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.