Somalia: Somali PM Inaugurates Electrification of 150 Public Health Centers Across Regions

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday inaugurated a national project to provide free electricity to 150 public health centers across the country, as part of the government's wider efforts to expand access to clean, reliable energy.

Speaking at the launch event in Mogadishu, Prime Minister Barre emphasized the critical need for quality electricity services in Somalia, particularly in sectors like healthcare and education.

"The government is committed to ensuring that citizens have access to reliable electricity and quality education. Electricity is the backbone of all essential public services," Barre said, noting that the newly introduced power is based on green energy solutions designed to be environmentally sustainable.

The project, he added, is part of broader infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving basic public services and strengthening Somalia's energy capacity -- a key step in boosting the quality and reach of healthcare and education services across the country.

Barre reiterated the government's pledge to further expand energy access nationwide, describing the electrification of health centers as a significant milestone toward energy reform and public service improvement.

"This is not just about turning on the lights -- it's about building the foundations of a stronger, healthier, and more self-reliant Somalia," he said.

The government has prioritized renewable energy as part of its national development agenda, aiming to transition away from costly and polluting diesel generators toward sustainable, locally sourced power.