Somalia: Sweden and Somalia Reached Secret Deal Tying Aid Funds to Forced Deportations - Report

1 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Stockholm — Sweden secretly struck a deal with Somalia in late 2023, redirecting 100 million Swedish kronor ($9 million) from its aid budget to Somali development projects closely linked to the country's Prime Minister's office, in exchange for Somalia's agreement to accept forcibly deported nationals, Swedish public broadcaster Ekot reported.

The confidential agreement, signed in December 2023, marked a shift in Sweden's deportation policy. Since then, the number of forced deportations to Somalia has increased, with 28 individuals expelled over the past year, according to Swedish police data cited in the report.

In return for accepting deported Somali nationals, the Somali government reportedly insisted that Swedish aid be managed by individuals close to the Prime Minister's office -- a move seen as bypassing established humanitarian aid distribution channels.

"The risk of corruption is glaringly obvious. We've worked on these issues for years and this undermines that effort," said Wiilo Abdulle Osman, a longtime official involved in migrant return coordination in Somalia.

Ekot's investigation uncovered documents and testimonies suggesting that both governments sought to keep the deal hidden from the public. Swedish officials reportedly played an active role in facilitating Somalia's conditions for the agreement.

While Sweden has been a key donor to Somalia for years, the revelation has raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and the potential misuse of aid funds for political leverage.

Neither government has publicly commented on the allegations.

