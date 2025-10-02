Somalia: Somali PM Hamza Inspects Aden Adde Airport Renovations

Mogadishu, - Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has conducted another inspection of Aden Adde International Airport, following up on his recent directive to improve services and facilities at Somalia's main gateway.

The Prime Minister noted significant progress compared to his previous visit two weeks ago, pointing out that repair works and equipment upgrades are visibly underway.

"Today and 14 days ago are two completely different pictures," Barre said. "Some machines are already functioning, others have been replaced, and work is ongoing on the rest."

Hamza ordered the immediate repair of the airport's cooling system and instructed that passengers and staff be provided with access to clean drinking water. He gave the private company managing the facility one week to complete the improvements.

The PM stressed that his government will continue to monitor the airport's performance to ensure reliable, modern services for travelers.