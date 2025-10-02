Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Monusco Launches New Specialized Training for FARDC

press release

One hundred and twenty soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) havebeen participating since September 29 in Bunia in new specialized training organized by MONUSCO. The session takes place at the Ndoromo military camp, located three kilometers from the city center, the capital of Ituri province.

Until October 10, Indonesian, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, and Moroccan instructors are delivering various modules ranging from telecommunications (use of GPS and drones) to computer science, including first aid, heavy vehicle driving, and shooting techniques. These skills are considered essential to prepare soldiers for deployment in high-risk areas where armed groups operate..

For MONUSCO, this initiative strengthens the operational and technical capacities of FARDC to give them the means to respond effectively to security challenges in the field. Brazilian General Ulisses De Mesquita, Force Commander of MONUSCO, recently reaffirmed the UN Mission's commitment to supporting FARDC, the Congolese National Police (PNC), and local authorities to ensure the protection of populations:

"We work in close collaboration with FARDC, the PNC, and local authorities to ensure your protection. We regularly support FARDC so that peace can be restored in this province," he recently declared in Fataki, in the territory of Djugu in Ituri.

The military governor of Ituri, General Johnny Luboya, welcomes this collaboration, emphasizing that these trainings make troops more capable and professional. He notes that FARDC, thanks to these capacity reinforcements, holds their positions against the enemy:

"These men are trained to adapt to field realities, given that we are engaged in asymmetric warfare. They must be prepared to face all eventualities. The result is that in Ituri, our forces, with you, are evolving very well and we are not giving ground to the enemy. I would like this to continue. We conduct operations together [with MONUSCO], and you have seen in the field that FARDC behaves with bravery because they follow your example. This preparation of our combat units will continue: you will leave a good memory for the DRC, the Congolese people, and FARDC," he stated last May, on the occasion of the closing of training for 400 FARDC by MONUSCO at the Rwampara military camp in the suburbs of Bunia.

For a little over a year, MONUSCO has trained approximately 1,600 Congolese soldiers, including two regiments and two special forces units. The training covers a wide range of areas: combat techniques, respect for human rights and international humanitarian law, use of mortars, rules of engagement, among others.

This new session is part of MONUSCO's ongoing commitment to supporting FARDC in their sovereign mission of securing the national territory and contributing to the lasting restoration of peace in Ituri.