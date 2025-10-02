Rwanda: U.S. Embassy Kigali Puts Services On Hold Amid U.S. Govt Shutdown

The U.S. Embassy in Kigali has announced that scheduled services for American citizens and visa applicants will continue during the ongoing lapse in appropriations, though operations may be limited depending on the situation.

The announcement made on Wednesday, October 1, follows the partial U.S. government shutdown that took effect at midnight of the same day.

The announcement indicates that while essential services are being maintained, routine updates and non-essential operations are temporarily suspended. The embassy will provide information only in cases of urgent safety or security concerns.

"At this time, scheduled American citizen services and visa services at U.S. Embassy Kigali will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits. We will not update this account until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information," the USA Ambassador to Rwanda Eric Kneedler said in a post on X.

Similar announcements were made by other US embassies.

The partial U.S. government shutdown took effect after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to pass a last-minute short-term spending bill. Republican lawmakers had been pushing for a "clean" continuing resolution, a bill to extend government funding without additional initiatives.

Despite a final push, only three Senate Democrats supported the measure, leaving it five votes short of the 60 needed to overcome a legislative filibuster.

Democratic support was essential with the lawmakers using their leverage to try to advance healthcare policy goals, including preserving subsidies for low-income health insurance recipients and reversing cuts to Medicaid from the Trump administration.

These included two key demands of ensuring that subsidies for health insurance for low-income individuals do not expire and the reversal of the Trump administration's cuts to Medicaid.

The situation remains unresolved until Congress can agree on and pass a new funding bill. While the federal shutdown is partial, its effects are wide-ranging.

This marks the first U.S. government shutdown since 2018-2019.

The White House issued a memo instructing federal agencies to implement "orderly shutdown" plans, noting that the duration of the shutdown is uncertain. While some essential services will continue, many federal operations are expected to be disrupted, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers in limbo, some furloughed without pay, others required to work under uncertain conditions.

Certain health and safety programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid, which serve elderly and low-income individuals, will continue to operate. However, staffing shortages may cause service disruptions. Additionally, the National Flood Insurance Program will be suspended, potentially affecting property sales across the country.

Food assistance programs are also expected to be impacted. Notably, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is projected to rapidly deplete its funding if the shutdown continues.