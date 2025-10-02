Somalia: Somali Parliament Ratifies African Charter On the Rights and Welfare of the Child

Mogadishu,-- Somalia's House of the People on Wednesday ratified the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, in a move hailed as a major step toward strengthening child protection laws and aligning with continental human rights frameworks.

The Charter, adopted by the African Union, seeks to protect, promote, and advance children's rights across Africa. It emphasizes access to education and healthcare, protection from abuse and exploitation, and broader social welfare measures for children.

In the parliamentary session held in Mogadishu, 130 lawmakers voted in favor, 10 opposed, and 5 abstained. The approval clears the way for Somalia to formally become a signatory state to the treaty.

The ratification underscores the Federal Government's commitment to improving the legal and policy environment for Somali children. Lawmakers noted that the Charter will provide a stronger framework for child protection, particularly in areas of schooling, health services, and safeguarding against violence and neglect.

"This is a milestone toward securing the future of Somali children and ensuring they are afforded the rights and dignity they deserve," said one MP during the debate.

By joining the treaty, Somalia will align itself with other African Union member states that have committed to advancing children's rights. The move is also expected to unlock opportunities for legal, financial, and technical support from international partners, enhancing efforts to deliver child-focused programs in education, health, and social protection.

The ratification of the African Charter marks not just a legal step, but a political statement: Somalia is committed to the welfare of its youngest citizens. For a nation emerging from decades of instability, the decision signals hope for a more protective, inclusive, and rights-based future for Somali children.