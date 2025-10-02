Liberia: LFA Appeals for $25m in Nat'l Budget to Develop Football Pitches

The head of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), Mr. Mustapha Raji, has called on the central government to allocate US$25 million in the national budget for the development and modernization of football pitches across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the refurbished Gompa Sport Pitch, Mr. Raji said that if the government could release at least $5 million per budget period, the LFA could install turf and upgrade football pitches in more than ten different localities.

"The cost of modernizing the Gompa Sport Pitch was about US$600,000. If $600,000 can modernize this pitch, imagine what could be done with $5 million," Mr. Raji said.

He explained that funding for the Gompa Sport Pitch modernization came from FIFA, with the money going directly to the contractor while the LFA supervised the project to ensure proper use of the funds.

"FIFA cannot do it all. It is time for the government to step in with funding to develop football pitches, which will not only benefit youth development but also create jobs," he added.

The dedication ceremony attracted several high-profile government officials and sports enthusiasts, including Speaker Richard Koon, Minister of Youth and Sports Cole Bangalu, Deputy Minister Kwahmie, Nimba Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, FIFA Development Officer for Africa Ajahaji Duof, former Nimba Senator Adolphus Dolo, and other dignitaries.

Minister Bangalu emphasized the importance of government commitment to sports development. He cited the construction of two mini sport pitches costing $80,000 and said that with an investment of $800,000, ten more mini sport pitches could be built across Liberia.

Speaker Koon framed the initiative as planting seeds of opportunity and nurturing the next generation, rather than merely inaugurating a pitch. He also praised the LFA's leadership and encouraged the modernization of the Barnerville Sport Pitch to benefit the community.

The Gompa Sport Pitch received turf or artificial grass, proper drainage and water systems, lighting backed by a generator, but several components, including stadium stands, dressing rooms, and sewage systems, remain to be rehabilitated.

"We are seeing modern grass and lights for night games, but we also want the government to improve the stadium stands," said concerned citizen Nyan Meapeh.

Superintendent Meapeh Gono appealed to the LFA to extend modernization projects to other areas in Nimba County, including Tappita, Saclepea, Karnplay, and Bahn, noting that efforts are already underway in Sanniquellie with expected completion before December.

"We want to ensure that all major towns in Nimba benefit from modern football facilities," she said.

The event underscores the growing push for national investment in sports infrastructure, positioning football as a tool for youth empowerment, job creation, and community development across Liberia.