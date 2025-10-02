Uganda: Over Ibanda 100 Families Appeal for Relief After Hailstorm Destroy Plantations

1 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ivan Mugisha

Residents of Kyengando Parish in Nyamarebe Sub County, Ibanda North Constituency, are counting heavy losses after a hailstorm destroyed plantations and gardens, leaving over 100 families in urgent need of assistance.

The storm struck Tuesday evening around 4pm, affecting several villages including Kyengando, Kobuhura A & B, Katooma, and Kaaro.

Banana plantations, cassava fields, and coffee gardens were wiped out, with farmers appealing to the government for support.

"We were overwhelmed. All our plantations have been wiped out. People here have nothing left to depend on," said one LC1 chairperson from the affected villages.

Residents warned that without immediate aid, hunger could hit hard over the next 10 months. "We are requesting the government to come to our rescue with food and seeds so that we can replant and sustain our families," a local resident told our reporter.

Ibanda District Chief Administrative Officer Kweyamba Ruhemba confirmed that a technical team has been dispatched to assess the damage.

"A technical team has been sent to evaluate the situation and prepare a report. This will guide us in fast-tracking aid for the affected families," he said.

Local leaders and residents are now hoping for swift government action to avert a looming food crisis in the area.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.