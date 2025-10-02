Uganda: Over Ibanda 100 Families Appeal for Relief After Hailstorm Destroy Plantations

Residents of Kyengando Parish in Nyamarebe Sub County, Ibanda North Constituency, are counting heavy losses after a hailstorm destroyed plantations and gardens, leaving over 100 families in urgent need of assistance.

The storm struck Tuesday evening around 4pm, affecting several villages including Kyengando, Kobuhura A & B, Katooma, and Kaaro.

Banana plantations, cassava fields, and coffee gardens were wiped out, with farmers appealing to the government for support.

"We were overwhelmed. All our plantations have been wiped out. People here have nothing left to depend on," said one LC1 chairperson from the affected villages.

Residents warned that without immediate aid, hunger could hit hard over the next 10 months. "We are requesting the government to come to our rescue with food and seeds so that we can replant and sustain our families," a local resident told our reporter.

Ibanda District Chief Administrative Officer Kweyamba Ruhemba confirmed that a technical team has been dispatched to assess the damage.

"A technical team has been sent to evaluate the situation and prepare a report. This will guide us in fast-tracking aid for the affected families," he said.

Local leaders and residents are now hoping for swift government action to avert a looming food crisis in the area.