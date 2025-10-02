Tanzania Plans to Allocate 6m Hectares for Livestock Farming

1 October 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Moshi — THE Chama Cha Mapinduzi presidential candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has said her government will allocate six million hectares of open land countrywide to benefit livestock farmers, including those in the Kilimanjaro region.

She assured the citizens while campaigning for CCM in Mushi today, adding that the designated areas will also serve as modern grazing demonstration zones, allowing livestock to feed in one centralized location.

According to Dr Samia, the move will promote the development of the livestock sector and boost the country's economy.

Speaking of farmers, she said that her government will establish centers for renting modern farming equipment in various regions, including Kilimanjaro, to enable farmers to cultivate at lower costs.

She also pledged to provide 10,000 tractors on a loan basis for use across the country.

Moreover, speaking on the various achievements made by the government, she announced that her government has successfully revived the Kilimanjaro Machine Tool (KMTC) factory, which produces spare parts and various machines, after being inactive for over 30 years.

She further stated that if elected, she will ensure that the factory receives sufficient steel raw materials and coal energy so that it can continue producing various machines and contribute to the economic growth of the Kilimanjaro Region.

Additionally, she said that her government will ensure the restoration of privatized but non-operational factories by handing them over to new investors, including cooperatives, so they can produce goods under government supervision.

