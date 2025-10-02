Tanzania: Call for the Leader-Resident's Cooperation in Controlling Forest Fires

Mafinga — THE Mufindi District Administrative Secretary, Reuben Chongolo, has called on leaders and residents here to cooperate sincerely in controlling forest fires, emphasizing that forests are the backbone of the economy and social welfare.

Speaking on behalf of the District Commissioner, Dr Linda Salekwa, at a meeting held today, October 1, 2025, at the Mufindi District Commissioner's office, Chongolo said fires have been causing serious damage to citizens' tree plantations and those managed by the Government, including the Sao Hill Tree Farm.

"Our country, especially in forested areas, has been experiencing major fire challenges. But due to TFS strategies, we have had village committees that coordinate the use of fire, which has brought great benefits," said Chongolo.

He added that cooperation between TFS and citizens is the only weapon to ensure that forests remain safe and continue to contribute to national income.

He also urged village and ward leaders to provide continuous education to the public on the safe use of fire, especially during the dry season.

For his part, the Chief Conservator of Sao Hill Forestry, PCO Tebby Yoramu, said TFS has been providing education annually to 60 villages surrounding the forest on the proper use of fire.

He urged the public to provide early reports when they see signs of fire, to avoid serious consequences.

The leaders who attended the meeting commended TFS for these efforts and promised to continue collaborating in providing education and managing forest conservation.