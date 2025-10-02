Kenya: Bahati Makes Controversial Musical Comeback With New Explicit Track Dubbed 'Seti'

Hours after announcing that his musical hiatus was as good as ever, Bahati has made quite the comeback and in the most characteristic Bahati way possible.

Laden with sexual innuendos in the lyrics and overt sexual imagery in the video, Seti sees Bahati deviate further from his earlier more conservative music and incline towards explicit and highly mature content.

A bulk of fans have expressed concerns over the new release, while others reckon it is merely business as usual for the artist who is no stranger to pulling extreme publicity stunts.

In a rather interesting twist, while the backlash mounts and views go up, Bahati's wife Diana issued a statement distancing herself from her husband's new move. She asserted that she would not be involved in the path Bahati has recently taken, citing her commitment to her own brand, businesses, and corporate partnerships.

Perhaps another orchestrated stunt to further hype the new song, Diana added: "Out of respect for my family, my partners and the people who look up to me, I will not be involved in the direction Bahati has recently taken in music."

"Seti" has gained 56, 000 views four hours after release.