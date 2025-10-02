Kenya: Bahati Makes Controversial Musical Comeback With New Explicit Track Dubbed 'Seti'

1 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By King Bee Kiragu

Hours after announcing that his musical hiatus was as good as ever, Bahati has made quite the comeback and in the most characteristic Bahati way possible.

Laden with sexual innuendos in the lyrics and overt sexual imagery in the video, Seti sees Bahati deviate further from his earlier more conservative music and incline towards explicit and highly mature content.

A bulk of fans have expressed concerns over the new release, while others reckon it is merely business as usual for the artist who is no stranger to pulling extreme publicity stunts.

In a rather interesting twist, while the backlash mounts and views go up, Bahati's wife Diana issued a statement distancing herself from her husband's new move. She asserted that she would not be involved in the path Bahati has recently taken, citing her commitment to her own brand, businesses, and corporate partnerships.

Perhaps another orchestrated stunt to further hype the new song, Diana added: "Out of respect for my family, my partners and the people who look up to me, I will not be involved in the direction Bahati has recently taken in music."

"Seti" has gained 56, 000 views four hours after release.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.