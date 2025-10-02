Angola: Government Suspends Fishing Ban On Apasil Members

Cacuaco — The Angolan government recently announced the lifting of the fishing ban imposed on members of the Luanda Artisanal, Semi-Industrial and Industrial Fishing Association (APASIL), due to irregularities found along the oil platform areas.

According to Association's chairman Manuel Azevedo, the lifting of the ban is a result of a memorandum of understanding signed with the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources on September 25 of this year.

He also stated that the ban was due to the fact that many fishermen operate in areas such as the Bay, the mouth of the river, and in conservation areas for various marine species.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday to clarify the guidelines contained in the memorandum to his members, Manuel Bernardo Azevedo considered it a victory, following the measures taken by the Ministry to reorganize the activity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The official acknowledged that were evident the constant illegal acts of fishermen on oil platforms, as well as the capture of inadvisable species and the use of lamps at sea.

He said that, after technical meetings to avoid constraints caused by artisanal fisheries and their shipowners, an agreement was reached authorizing fishing such as "bate-bate" fishing within two miles of the sea.

Other types of fishing that were authorized are "artisanal fence," "pole and jump," and "rapa," which are only for members of APASIL, as the association has registered members and is eligible for contract employment.

In the event of non-compliance with artisanal rapa fishing in the Bay, Foz, and Nascente regions, the competent authorities are obliged to act to deter violators.

Regarding surface gillnet fishing, it is authorized above two miles and must mark its nets to prevent other fishermen from passing over them.

Pole-and-line fishing, which involves catching kimbumbu fish, is authorized with lighting and must also be conducted above two miles.

The official condemned the behavior of some fishermen who dump oil and plastic materials into the sea, thus harming marine species.

The Association was founded on September 29, 2019. It employs over 7,000 people and controls 200 shipowners in artisanal fishing and 95 companies in semi-industrial and industrial fishing.

Dj/CS/MRA/jmc