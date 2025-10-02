South Africa: Malema Judgment Proves the EFF's Politics Are Rooted in Violence and Criminality

1 October 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
By Ian Cameron MP - DA Deputy Spokesperson On Police

Julius Malema was found guilty of recklessly firing a gun, exposing the violent culture of the EFF.

Firearm laws must apply equally, and no leader can flout the law with impunity.

Law-abiding citizens must not be punished for the crimes of a few, yet the Firearms Control Amendment Bill risks this.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the judgment of the East London Magistrates' Court finding Julius Malema guilty of discharging a firearm in public without lawful cause.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

From the outset, video footage showed Malema firing a real weapon. I said so then because the recoil, muzzle flash, and handling were consistent with a live firearm. Today's conviction confirms what was always obvious: Malema recklessly fired a gun into the air in front of thousands of supporters.

This case is not simply about Malema's conduct, but also about the culture of chaos, violence, and criminality that the leader of the EFF embodies and promotes. A man who fires live rounds at a political rally demonstrates exactly the kind of thuggery the EFF is prepared to unleash on South Africa. This reckless act was cheered on and excused by those who insisted it was a fake gun. Their deliberate lies were an attempt to shield a politician from accountability and to normalise lawlessness.

South Africa's firearm laws are clear and apply equally to all. Ordinary citizens face prosecution daily for far less. If equality before the law is to mean anything, then Malema and his cronies must face the full consequences. No political leader should ever be allowed to incite violence or flaunt the law with impunity.

It is essential that rogue actors, such as Malema, are held accountable for their conduct. At the same time, it must be made clear that law-abiding citizens should not be punished or burdened as a result of the unlawful actions of a few. Yet this is exactly what the current Firearms Control Amendment Bill seeks to do.

The DA will continue to stand firm against the politics of intimidation and violence that the EFF represents. Our country's future cannot be built on bullets and threats. It must be built on the rule of law. Today's conviction is a step toward reaffirming that principle.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.