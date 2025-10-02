South Africa: Malema Judgment Proves the EFF's Politics Are Rooted in Violence and Criminality

Julius Malema was found guilty of recklessly firing a gun, exposing the violent culture of the EFF.

Firearm laws must apply equally, and no leader can flout the law with impunity.

Law-abiding citizens must not be punished for the crimes of a few, yet the Firearms Control Amendment Bill risks this.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the judgment of the East London Magistrates' Court finding Julius Malema guilty of discharging a firearm in public without lawful cause.

From the outset, video footage showed Malema firing a real weapon. I said so then because the recoil, muzzle flash, and handling were consistent with a live firearm. Today's conviction confirms what was always obvious: Malema recklessly fired a gun into the air in front of thousands of supporters.

This case is not simply about Malema's conduct, but also about the culture of chaos, violence, and criminality that the leader of the EFF embodies and promotes. A man who fires live rounds at a political rally demonstrates exactly the kind of thuggery the EFF is prepared to unleash on South Africa. This reckless act was cheered on and excused by those who insisted it was a fake gun. Their deliberate lies were an attempt to shield a politician from accountability and to normalise lawlessness.

South Africa's firearm laws are clear and apply equally to all. Ordinary citizens face prosecution daily for far less. If equality before the law is to mean anything, then Malema and his cronies must face the full consequences. No political leader should ever be allowed to incite violence or flaunt the law with impunity.

It is essential that rogue actors, such as Malema, are held accountable for their conduct. At the same time, it must be made clear that law-abiding citizens should not be punished or burdened as a result of the unlawful actions of a few. Yet this is exactly what the current Firearms Control Amendment Bill seeks to do.

The DA will continue to stand firm against the politics of intimidation and violence that the EFF represents. Our country's future cannot be built on bullets and threats. It must be built on the rule of law. Today's conviction is a step toward reaffirming that principle.