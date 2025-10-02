Ethiopia: Drone Strike On Health Post in North Wollo Kills Four Civilians, Including Pregnant Woman, Over Ten Injured

Addis Abeba — A drone strike on Sanka health post in Gubalafto Woreda, North Wollo Zone of the Amhara Regional State, on 27 September 2025, killed four civilians, including a pregnant woman, and left more than ten others injured, eyewitnesses and health professionals told the BBC Amharic.

The attack occurred around 12:00 AM local time and targeted the Sanka Health Post, a cluster town located 20 kilometers from Woldia, the zonal and woreda capital. Local residents and four eyewitnesses confirmed the strike.

A healthcare professional at the site said the drone primarily struck "Room Number 5," the main front-facing ward where patients were admitted. "I have seen in my own eyes the deaths of four patients and caregivers," the professional told the BBC, adding that three of the deceased were parents attending to their children.

Two eyewitnesses confirmed that three people died instantly: a mother and father caring for their children, and the father of a patient who had been treated at the health post for two months. The healthcare professional confirmed the fourth victim was a pregnant woman who had come to deliver.

More than ten people were injured, including the six-year-old child of a health professional. Eight of the wounded were staff members of the health post. The injured were transported to Woldia Hospital on Monday, two days after the attack, once roads were opened for transportation. Sources confirmed six patients, including the health post's cleaner, were admitted to the hospital, with three undergoing surgery.

Residents said there were no clashes between government forces and Fano fighters inside Sanka town at the time of the strike. However, heavy fighting was reported in areas surrounding Woldia, particularly near Tikur Wuha. Addis Standard previously reported on 26 September that movement in areas around Woldia city administration had been disrupted by exchanges of heavy weapon fire.

Residents speaking to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity said gunfire and heavy artillery were heard between 6:00 AM and 1:00 PM on Friday in surrounding kebeles of Woldia town, including Jeneto Ber, Mechare, and Tikur Wuha, the entrance to Woldia from Bahir Dar. They said movement resumed after the fighting subsided in the afternoon, allowing residents to celebrate the Meskel holiday.

Eyewitnesses and a health professional told the BBC that Fano fighters injured in the clashes had been admitted to the Sanka Health Post. The professional confirmed "no fewer than 10" Fano fighters were receiving treatment, and estimated that six were killed in the strike and later buried locally.

In a statement issued on Sunday, five political parties under the recently formed Tibbir le Ethiopia Kinitj (Cooperation for Ethiopia Coalition) confirmed the drone strike on the health post in Sanka. The coalition said the attack took place at 12:00 PM on the Meskel holiday and resulted in loss of life.

It "strongly condemned such an arbitrary and systemic state-sponsored terrorism" and extended condolences to the victims' families. The coalition urged all warring parties to prioritize civilian lives and "cease the bloody gamble where a brother kills a brother." It called for an immediate cease-fire and negotiations to allow the public to "breathe the air of peace."

The latest strike adds to a series of reported drone attacks linked to the conflict between federal forces and Fano fighters in the Amhara region.

On 17 April 2025, a drone strike near a school in Gedeb town, Enarj Enawga Woreda of East Gojjam Zone, killed more than 100 civilians engaged in fencing and housing construction, residents told the BBC.

On 14 February 2025, Addis Standard reported a drone strike on residential homes in Jibgodo, Ambassel Woreda of South Wollo Zone, killed four family members, including three children, and destroyed several homes.

In another Addis Standard news On 29 January 2025, three people, including a pregnant woman and her six-year-old child, were killed in a drone strike in Zenbo Kebele of Efrata Gidim Woreda, North Shewa Zone.

Numerous other drone attacks have also been reported in the Amhara region over the past two years.