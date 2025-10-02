South Africa: DA Demands Ramaphosa Expand Tembisa SIU Probe Into Nephew's R1 Billion North West Tender

press release

The DA urges Ramaphosa to expand the SIU probe to Maumela, his syndicate, and all other corrupt actors identified by the SIU.

Maumela, linked to the R2.3 billion Tembisa looting, is chasing another R1 billion tender using fake documents.

The DA demands all corrupt companies and individuals be blacklisted to protect public funds.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately expand the SIU investigation into Tembisa Hospital corruption. This must include all dealings of Hangwani Morgan Maumela and his syndicate, including Maumela's latest attempt to secure a R1 billion food supply tender in the North West, as well as all other companies and individuals identified by the SIU as part of corrupt networks.

There can be no question of family bias. Maumela is linked to the president through his former wife, Hope Mudau, who is Maumela's aunt.

Maumela, already tied to the R2.3 billion Tembisa Hospital looting syndicate revealed in the SIU's interim report, is now chasing another huge government contract. His company, Aloo Construction and Supply, relied on a fake BEE certificate to bid. The tender was properly awarded to another company, yet Aloo successfully obtained an interim interdict from the Mahikeng High Court to block the award.

It is scandalous that someone implicated in one of the country's largest hospital corruption syndicates can still try to win massive public contracts. The DA has repeatedly called for corrupt companies to be blacklisted, a measure that would have prevented this audacity.

President Ramaphosa must act now. Expanding the SIU investigation is the only way to ensure accountability, protect public trust, and demonstrate that no one is above the law.

The DA again calls for all companies and individuals linked to corruption to be blacklisted immediately South Africans cannot continue to watch public funds being siphoned off while the government does nothing.