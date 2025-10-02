Ethiopia Launches Nat'l Health Security, One Health Strategic Plans to Prevent Public Health Threats

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Health has announced that the National Health Security (NHS) implementation and the One Health strategic plan are instrumental in strengthening Ethiopia's capacity to jointly prevent and control public health threats.

In her keynote address at the launch of National Health Security and One Health Strategic Plans today, Minister of Health Dr. Mekdes Daba emphasized that both plans are grounded in international health standards while also drawing on from local experiences.

Ethiopia has developed the National Health Security Implementation Plan and a One Health Strategic Plan to sustainably address health threats, safeguard human health, protect biodiversity, and ensure food security, she noted.

The minister also emphasized that efforts are underway to predict, prevent, and respond to public health threats, with the strategy designed to enable the joint management of human, animal, and environmental health issues.

She further noted that Ethiopia will work in partnership with government institutions, non-governmental organizations, and stakeholders engaged in climate change mitigation and environmental protection to strengthen public health.

Dr. Mekdes stressed that the effectiveness of the One Health Strategic Plan and the National Health Security Implementation Plan cannot be achieved by a single institution alone, but requires the collaboration of government, development partners, and international organizations.

Ethiopia, with its many entry and exit points, has great opportunities for global connectivity, but also faces vulnerability to cross-border disease. The country is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) and is putting in place mechanisms to reduce exposure.

As part of these efforts, Ethiopia will strengthen disease control and surveillance at both air and land borders. The newly launched national strategic plans will consolidate activities into one plan, one budget, and one reporting framework, ensuring better coordination and efficiency.

State Minister of Agriculture, Efa Muleta, on his part, emphasized that the national plans will help ensure food safety from production to consumption.

He underlined that the public health system has fully integrated food safety and content standards, noting that protecting human, animal, plant, and environmental health requires collective effort.

Given the rapidly changing global context, he stressed the importance of working together for effective implementation.

Director General of the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Dr. Mesay Hailu, on his part, emphasized that the plans will significantly strengthen Ethiopia's national health system.

He noted they will build substantial capacity to prevent and respond to both national and global health threats, affirming the institute's commitment to implementation.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Ethiopia, Professor Francis Kasolo, commended Ethiopia's commitment to modernizing its health sector.

According to the Kasolo, the program reaffirms Ethiopia's determination to protect the health of its citizens and beyond the launch of plans, Ethiopia has built a resilient system with the capacity to safeguard its people from health threats.

United Nations Food and Agriculture (FAO) Representative, Farayi Zimudzi, echoed this sentiment and stressed the need for cooperation.

As FAO, we are working to ensure food security in a comprehensive manner. The launch of these plans confirms that government, international institutions, the private sector, and communities must work together, she stated.

According to the representative, FAO will continue to support Ethiopia in its efforts to protect public health."