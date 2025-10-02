Ethiopia: Somali Region Unlocking New Opportunities Through Tourism Bringing Fresh Value to Eastern Part of Ethiopia - PM Abiy

1 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed revealed that thousands of new housing units are being built in Jigjiga city to meet the pressing needs of citizens, while corridor development projects are visibly enhancing wellbeing in every area where they have begun across the city.

Prime Minister Abiy and First Lady Zinash Tayachew, together with Deputy Prime Ministers Temesgen Tiruneh and Adam Farah, are in Jigjiga City, Somali Regional State, to review and assess various development projects currently underway in the region.

The premier said on a social media post this evening that "the Jigjiga we have seen today is markedly different from the one we visited just last January. Across the city, thousands of new housing units are being built to meet the pressing needs of citizens, while corridor development projects are visibly enhancing wellbeing in every area where they have begun."

As we modernize our urban centers, we must remain mindful that we are not only building for today, but also laying the foundation for tomorrow, the prime minister added.

"We must remember that our vision must be rooted in what is essential for us as Africans and Ethiopians."

In this spirit, according to the premier, the Somali Region is unlocking new opportunities through tourism, with the Dine project, near completion, bringing fresh value to the eastern part of our country.

PM Abiy concluded by noting that overall, the progress we have witnessed speaks to an awakening that is now taking hold in Jigjiga and across the region.

