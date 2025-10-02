Zimbabwe: NetOne Boss Mushanawani Granted Bail

NetOne Cellular (Pvt) Ltd's chief executive, Raphael Mushanawani, has been released on US$500 bail after appearing in court to answer fraud charges totaling more than US$625,000.

This follows after Mushanawani was arrested on Monday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

He appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

The State, represented by Rufaro Chonzi, opposed bail and took the investigating officer, Owen Mutembwe to the witness stand alleging Mushanawani posed a flight risk and might interfere with witnesses.

However, his lawyer Admire Rubaya (appearing with Marven Mapoko) challenged Mutembwe's statement.

He pointed out that Mushanawani had complied with several prior summons to the ZACC offices, concluding that if he had wanted to evade justice, he would have skipped the borders a long time ago.

In her bail ruling, magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa said the State failed to present sufficient evidence to justify Mushanawani's continued detention.

She granted Mushanawani US$500 bail with conditions, including reporting to ZACC offices every two weeks, surrendering his passport, and avoiding contact with witnesses.

Rubaya indicated his intention to file submissions challenging the decision to remand Mushanawani. The State then committed to responding to Rubaya's submissions by October 20th.

The matter was remanded to 22 October 2025.

The State alleges that in 2022, NetOne Cellular (Pvt) Ltd began procuring a new SAP ERP system (totaling $2,422,500) to replace its old SAGE 1000 system.

The contract with successful bidder Farevic Systems included supply, installation, training, and configuration.

While the new system was being implemented, CEO Raphael Mushanawani allegedly colluded with others to fraudulently siphon company funds.

He allegedly misrepresented the need to upgrade the soon-to-be-abolished SAGE 1000, engaging Lunartech Solutions for a purported upgrade that grew from an initial $257,600 to $1,200,000 through unauthorized addendums.

He paid Lunartech $654,331.60 without Board approval.

Furthermore, Mushanawani allegedly committed NetOne to an unnecessary US$79,467.49 contract with Diztech for SAP consultancy services already paid for under the original Farevic contract, resulting in an actual prejudice of US$654,331.60 and a potential prejudice of US$625,135.89.