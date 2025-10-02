South Africa: Malema to Appeal Firearms Conviction - South African News Briefs - October 2, 2025

EFF Leader Julius Malema to Appeal Firearms Conviction

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is preparing to appeal his conviction on charges related to using a firearm in public, reports EWN. The East London Magistrate's Court ruled that he breached the Firearms Control Act. The case stems from a 2018 rally in Mdantsane, where he fired shots into the air in close proximity to thousands of people. The State argued that he recklessly endangered lives. Malema argued the gun was a toy. The court also ruled that some of the defence witnesses did him no favours, saying they were argumentative rather than responsive. Malema has rejected the judgment and said that he was beefing up his legal team to launch an appeal.

Trial Within a Trial Looms in Phala Phala Case

The Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo is set to rule whether to hold a trial within a trial over statements made by a witness in the Phala Phala farm theft case, reports SABC News. The state's fourth witness gave two conflicting accounts, first saying he received $30 and later claiming he was paid R7,000 by the accused Immanuela David to transport suspects to Benoni. The witness is testifying against David and siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, accused of stealing $580,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in 2020. Prosecutor Khetheni Munyai requested the special hearing due to the contradictions. The court will make a ruling virtually.

Departments Cite Documentation Issues in Payment Delay

The Departments of Basic Education and Employment and Labour have announced a delay in September stipend payments for some education assistants, reports EWN. Both departments confirmed that the delay affects assistants employed at schools that are not directly funded through National Treasury allocations. The delay is due to challenges related to the verification and submission of required documents from the schools to the funder. The departments said urgent measures are being taken to resolve the documentation issues, and affected assistants can expect their payments in due course.

