Kenya: Mawingu Gets Sh2.6bn to Expand Affordable Internet in Underserved Areas

2 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Internet service provider Mawingu has secured Sh2.6 billion from Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund II (PRIF II) to scale affordable broadband access across unserved and underserved regions in Africa.

The firm said the financing will support its target of reaching one million people by 2028 through acquisitions of local internet service providers (ISPs) and investment in digital infrastructure in areas where high capital costs and geography have limited connectivity.

"As a multi-country operator with a dedicated presence in rural and peri-urban markets, this funding marks a significant milestone as we move closer to positively impacting one million people in Africa by 2028," said Mawingu CEO Farouk Ramji.

Mawingu's expansion strategy builds on its 2024 entry into Tanzania through the acquisition of Habari, which has since added more than 3,000 users and extended coverage to nine regions including Arusha, Dodoma, Kilimanjaro, and Mwanza.

PRIF II's Ridwaan Tayob said the investment addresses a critical digital gap, noting that while mobile internet is widespread, only 12 percent of Sub-Saharan households have access to fixed broadband.

The World Bank estimates a 10 percent rise in broadband penetration can lift GDP growth by 1.38 percent in developing countries.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.