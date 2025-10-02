Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Discusses Military Cooperation With Sudanese Ambassador

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, held a strategic meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Uganda, His Excellency Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed, at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe on Wednesday.

The Sudanese envoy was accompanied by the Military Attaché of the Republic of Sudan to Uganda, Maj Gen Dr Faisal Al Tayeb Ali Khogali.

In his remarks, Ahmed commended the UPDF's contribution to regional stability, noting that Uganda continues to play a vital role in peace and security across the Horn of Africa and Great Lakes region.

"Uganda has consistently demonstrated commitment to regional peace and stability. We are eager to restore and strengthen military cooperation between our two countries," Ambassador he said.

Muhoozi welcomed the Sudanese delegation and reaffirmed Uganda's support for peace efforts in Sudan. He emphasized the historic bonds between the two nations, recalling Sudan's role in supporting Uganda's security operations in the past.

"Uganda sent troops to support President Kiir when civil war broke out in the country in 2013, just two years after it gained independence from Sudan, and has repeatedly in efforts against armed opposition and internal coup threats. We remain optimistic that total peace can be achieved in Sudan," he said.

The meeting comes at a time when Muhoozi has been actively engaging in high-level diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional security partnerships.

Not so long ago, he met South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit in Juba, where discussions focused on security cooperation, peace initiatives, and economic collaboration. The CDF has also held talks with several African heads of state and military leaders to advance joint efforts for stability on the continent.

The renewed dialogue between Uganda and Sudan signals a commitment from both sides to rebuild military ties and contribute to peace and security in the region.