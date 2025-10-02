Kenya: U.S. Says Transition From Kenya-Led Mission in Haiti 'Important Step'

Nairobi — The United States has welcomed the UN-backed transition of Haiti security plan to a Gang Suppression Force (GSF) as an "important step" toward restoring peace, stability, and democracy in the crisis-hit Caribbean nation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the move by the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) to transform the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) as key to suppressing gang violence.

"Important step as the UN Security Council takes decisive action for Haiti by adopting the resolution to establish a Gang Suppression Force and UN Support Office in Haiti," Rubio said in a statement Thursday.

"This is a critical effort to restore order, protect lives, and support Haiti's path to stability and democracy. The work begins now, with support from the United Nations Support Office in Haiti (UNSOH) and a transition to an international burden-sharing model."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On Tuesday, the UNSC adopted Resolution 2793, authorizing the GSF under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. The vote saw 12 members in favor and three abstentions--Russia, China, and Pakistan. None opposed.

The resolution also established the new UN Support Office in Haiti (UNSOH) and was chaired by South Korea.

The GSF, backed by both the United Nations and the Organization of American States (OAS), has been granted a 12-month mandate.

It will replace the MSS, whose term expired on October 2, formally ending Nairobi's leadership role after a year of spearheading the multinational mission.

"This adoption offers Haiti hope," said Mike Waltz, the US Ambassador to the UN.

"That hope has been slipping away as gangs expanded their territory, raped, pillaged, murdered, and terrorized the Haitian population. The very existence of the Haitian state is at stake."

'Fragile gains'

Waltz praised Kenya and other MSS contributors--including Jamaica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Belize, the Bahamas, and Canada--for their sacrifices but admitted the MSS lacked the "scale, scope, and resources" needed to defeat Haiti's powerful armed groups.

Kenya had deployed 735 police officers as the backbone of the MSS's nearly 1,000-strong force.

President William Ruto previously cautioned delayed equipment deliveries and broken donor commitments undermined fragile gains.

The newly established GSF, expected to deploy more than 5,500 personnel, five times the size of the MSS, has a mandate to conduct proactive anti-gang operations, secure critical infrastructure, and restore state control over large swathes of Haiti.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council President Laurent Saint welcomed the resolution, describing the GSF as "vital to liberating the country."

Panama, which co-sponsored the resolution, expressed hope that the mission would help lay the groundwork for political reforms, elections, and economic recovery.

China and Russia, however, abstained from the vote, citing concerns over funding, rules of engagement, and accountability measures.

"Security Council decisions must be based on careful study and lessons from past operations," Beijing's envoy said.

With the UNSC mandate secured, attention now turns to mobilizing troops and resources for the GSF's rapid deployment.