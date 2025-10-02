Kenya: Blow to Kws As High Court Stops Park Fees Hike

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has suffered a setback after the Milimani High Court temporarily suspended implementation of new park entry fees pending mention on November 25, 2025.

In his ruling, Justice J. Chigiti allowed prayers 1, 2 and 3 of an application filed on September 30 by the Kenya Tourism Federation against the State Law Office and KWS.

"The Respondents shall file and serve their response within 7 days from the date of service of the substantive Motion," ruled Justice Chigiti.

"The Applicant shall file and serve their submissions within 7 days of the date of service by the Respondent."

KWS had begun enforcing new conservation fees on September 30, anchored in the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations 2025, approved by Parliament on September 25.

The agency argued the adjustments followed year-long consultations, noting the last comprehensive review was 18 years ago despite rising management costs.

Under the changes, Nairobi National Park entry charges for residents were set to rise from Sh430 to Sh1,000, while foreigners would pay $80 (Sh10,360), up from $43 (Sh5,570).

Premium parks such as Amboseli and Lake Nakuru were to charge Sh1,500 for locals and Sh11,660 for foreigners. Mid-tier parks like Meru and Aberdare would cost Sh800 for locals and $70 (Sh9,070) for foreigners, while Hell's Gate fees would be Sh500.

Exemptions include licensed guides, porters, community guides, boat crew, children under five, senior citizens over 70, and persons with disabilities.