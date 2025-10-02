Somalia: Puntland Accuses Somali President of Abandoning Democratic Principles Amid Ongoing Political Rift

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland's regional administration has renewed its sharp criticism of Somalia's Federal Government, accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of straying from the path of democratic governance and breaching foundational agreements that underpin the federal system.

In a press briefing held in the regional capital Garowe, Puntland's Minister of Information, Mahmoud Aydid Dirir, said the time had come for honesty about the growing political tensions between the two levels of government.

He accused the federal leadership of disregarding inclusive governance and acting unilaterally.

"It is no longer a time for sugarcoating. The Federal Government has continued down a path far removed from consultation and consensus," said Dirir. "You cannot claim to build a government while actively undermining it. The President is clearly pursuing personal ambitions and has veered off the road of democracy and cooperation."

Dirir further called on President Mohamud to return to the legal and political frameworks established through years of negotiation between the central government and federal member states.

He warned against what he described as "false narratives" and alleged attempts by Villa Somalia to entrench power through extra-constitutional means.

"We urge the President to respect the agreements that have shaped Somalia's federalism and to stop the deceitful political maneuvers aimed at extending his stay in office through illegitimate means," the minister added.

These remarks come in the wake of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's recent address to the Federal Parliament in Mogadishu, where he opened the seventh parliamentary session.

During his speech, the President promised to initiate political dialogue with federal member states aimed at fostering national unity and resolving outstanding disputes.

Despite these assurances, the rift between Puntland and the federal government remains deep. Puntland has long accused the federal authorities of marginalizing its role in national decision-making and bypassing agreed consultative processes.

Political analysts say the latest exchange underscores the fragile nature of Somalia's federalism and highlights the persistent mistrust between the central government and regional states.

No formal mediation process has been announced, and it remains unclear whether upcoming political engagements will lead to substantive reconciliation between the two sides.