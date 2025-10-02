Rwanda Launches Cyberhub to Boost Cybersecurity Skills and Innovation

2 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The government will on October 2 unveil CyberHub, a national centre of excellence in cybersecurity and data protection that seeks to build the country's talent pool, strengthen innovation, and position Rwanda as a regional leader in digital security.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Cyber Security Authority (NCSA), will be hosted at the University of Rwanda's College of Science and Technology in Kigali.

Designed as both a training facility and an innovation hub, CyberHub aims to respond to the growing demand for highly skilled professionals in cybersecurity, data protection, and privacy.

Building a talent pipeline

CyberHub will deliver training programmes in partnership with industry and academia, with a target of 200 graduates each year. At least 30 percent of trainees are expected to be women, reflecting a strong emphasis on inclusivity.

The centre will feature modern cyber labs, classrooms, and an experience centre, giving students and professionals hands-on exposure to real-world tools, technologies, and techniques. It will also host a "salon-café" where students, experts, and visiting innovators can exchange ideas, building a culture of collaboration and creativity.

Graduates will leave with skills tailored to the needs of government, private industry, and academia. By addressing both technical and professional competencies--including teamwork, leadership, and project management--the centre hopes to equip participants with a well-rounded foundation to excel in the digital economy.

Courses and entrepreneurship

CyberHub will focus on three main areas of competence:

Cybersecurity

Data protection and privacy

Entrepreneurship

Training will be practical and hands-on, ensuring that learners gain relevant experience. Beyond preparing graduates for employment, CyberHub will support entrepreneurship, helping participants launch startups in cybersecurity and data protection.

With support from partners, the centre plans to provide seed resources and mentorship to nurture innovative ventures.

Industry-driven approach

To ensure relevance, CyberHub will work closely with key industry players, including telecom operators, banks, internet service providers, and other employers. These partners will help shape the curriculum to reflect current and emerging needs in the digital security space.

Through job placement initiatives, CyberHub aims to help companies meet their staffing needs with qualified professionals, while also fueling the growth of Rwanda's startup ecosystem.

Partners and enablers

CyberHub is the product of collaboration between the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, the Ministry of Education, and the University of Rwanda. Global technology giant CISCO is serving as the lead technology partner, while the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) has played an enabling role in its establishment.

With cyber threats on the rise worldwide, Rwanda sees CyberHub as a vital tool not only to protect digital infrastructure but also to unlock opportunities for youth, women, and entrepreneurs in a rapidly growing field.

By combining talent development, innovation, and inclusivity, Rwanda hopes CyberHub will serve as a catalyst for regional leadership in cybersecurity and data protection, helping bridge Africa's digital skills gap while inspiring the next generation of cyber innovators.

