Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Urges Digital Overhaul to Modernise City Services

2 October 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Parvel H. Makona

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has urged the capital's council to embrace modern technology warning that outdated systems are undermining service delivery.

Speaking at the 1940th Ordinary Council Meeting, Mafume called for a sweeping digital transformation across city departments including the introduction of biometric staff registration, GPS tracking for council vehicles, smart prepaid meters and solar energy solutions.

"We are going to digitise most of our departments so that residents are able to interact with them more easily. Tracking devices on vehicles will allow us to monitor service delivery in real time, and biometric systems will ensure staff are present and working where they are needed," he said

Mafume criticised delays in adopting new technologies, citing the city's reliance on manual systems and lack of real-time communication tools as barriers to progress.

He also called for upgrades at Town House, including Wi-Fi, a modern public address system and improved office furniture.

"We cannot continue operating like it is the 1990s. Investing in smart technologies will allow us to serve residents more efficiently and build a truly modern capital city." he said.

The council meeting is part of ongoing efforts to tackle Harare's persistent challenges through policy reform, stakeholder engagement and technology-driven solutions.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.