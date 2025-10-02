Zimbabwe: Court Clears Zanu-PF's Matutu in Mining Fraud Case

A Harare magistrate acquitted Lewis Matutu, the Zanu PF Midlands vice-chairperson of the US$150,000 fraud charge where he stood accused of stealing shares in a local mining company for lack of evidence.

Matutu was charged alongside four co-accused, Blessing Kusangaya, Tafadzwa Kusangaya, Muzimba Muhamba and Chikwasha Muhamba for the illegal seizure of shares in Shisib Investments.

Magistrate Noel Mupeiwa ruled that the State, led by Anesu Chirenje, failed to prove the core claim that the accused forged the company's annual returns from 2014 to 2017.

The court also heard from defense lawyer Moffat Makuvatsine that the returns were consistently handled and prepared by a single individual, Nyaradzo Chirisa.

Makuvatsine questioned why Chirisa, who handled the annual returns, was not called to testify on the alleged forgery.

The complainant also undermined the State's case by confirming he had voluntarily given shares to some of the accused.

Magistrate Mupeiwa ultimately ruled that the State failed to prove its central claim--that the accused had forged and back-dated annual returns to illegally seize a majority stake in Shisib Investments--and found no evidence that the accused interfered with the company.