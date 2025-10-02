Zimbabwe: International Day of Non-Violence - Day Irrelevant Under Zimbabwe's Repressive Climate

A human rights defender has dismissed the International Day of Non-Violence as meaningless in Zimbabwe, arguing that violence remains a tool to silence dissenting voices.

October 2 marks the International Day of Non-Violence, observed annually on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, the late leader of India's independence movement and champion of the philosophy.

But Tawanda Matangambiri told NewZimbabwe.com the global commemoration holds little weight in Zimbabwe, where state and political actors routinely deploy violence to stifle alternative views.

Violence, Matangambiri says, is threatening the enjoyment of a democratic and peaceful society.

"Activists are jailed for expressing themselves. Our democracy is in intensive care. In this situation, many people feel they cannot breathe and yearn for ways to raise their voices without resorting to violence," said Matangambiri.

He quoted the words of United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, "In these dangerous and divided times, let us find the strength to follow his lead, end the suffering, advance diplomacy, heal divisions, and create a just, sustainable and peaceful world for all."

Zimbabweans, Matangambiri added, must observe the ideals of this commemoration.

"This day is dedicated to promoting the message of non-violence, with an emphasis on education and raising public awareness. Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr are two good examples of non-violent practitioners, who led non-violent protests such as Gandhi's Salt March and King's Birmingham Bus Boycott, respectively, against colonial Britain and the segregation era America.

"Locally, in Zimbabwe, we have found a number of cases where opposition members and political activists have been incarcerated, physically harassed, abducted, tortured and even killed for expressing themselves.

"The pre-election environment has been one of the most violent times in Zimbabwe, having posed many obstacles for the political opposition. Zanu PF supporters have engaged in widespread harassment, threats, acts of violence, preventing opposition parties from staging rallies, mobilising, campaigning, and associating with supporters across the country," said Matangambiri.

Regrettably, instead of preserving peace, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has allegedly been complicit in fanning divisions and violence, he further noted.

"The police in Zimbabwe have selectively used the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act of 2019 to deny the opposition permission to hold meetings and campaign rallies, while allowing Zanu PF to meet without hindrance."

Matangambiri argued that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime had captured the government, the police, the army, courts and other public institutions, which are being weaponised to silence critics.

He feels there is a need for maturity across the political divide.

"Zimbabwe does not need another liberation struggle to realise the sanctity of human dignity and the respect for fundamental human rights. It needs all of us to mature in the advancement of the values of peace, human rights, and democracy.

"Without government commitment to respecting democratic values, and citizen commitment to democratic participation, the ideals of non-violence lose their value as the society slides into authoritarianism."

"Our last hope as Zimbabweans is to unite and stage a non-violent revolution against tyranny. Let us be instruments of peace and non-violence. In the words of Mahatma Gandhi 'There are many causes that I am prepared to die for but no causes that I am prepared to kill for," Matangambiri told NewZimbabwe.com.