Zimbabwe: Parliament Petitioned Over Civil Registry's Standoff With Workers

PARLIAMENT has been petitioned to intervene in the impasse between the Civil Registry Department and its workers over the non-payment of allowances for more than two years.

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, Civil Registry workers were involved in a blitz to register eligible citizens and acquire documentation.

Two years after the mobile exercise, they are yet to receive their allowances, despite the government having allocated the funds.

In May 2025, some workers received part-payments of the allowance from the department, with the remainder still outstanding.

The workers had been promised US$120 per day, which amounted to US$3,600 for the three months the blitz was conducted.

In a petition to Parliament, initiated by Linda Masarira, the Civil Registry Department is accused of bias, prioritising workers in Harare and Bulawayo in settling the allowances.

"Official Treasury correspondence and Civil Registry records reveal that USD 1.1 million is available for this purpose, yet due to administrative bias and discriminatory practices, allowances remain unpaid.

"There has been grossly unequal distribution of allowances. Harare and Bulawayo were prioritised and received full payments, while other provinces were sidelined, despite staff performing the same national duty under the same conditions," read the petition.

The petition asserts that the non-payment of the allowances is a violation of the labour laws and practices.

"Section 65 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, guarantees the right to fair labour practices and remuneration. Labour Act [Chapter 28:01], requiring employers (including the State) to ensure prompt and full payment of wages and entitlements," read the petition.

Last month, it was reported that the Civil Registry Department sought permission from the Treasury to divert funds for the procurement of vehicles for top officials.

This angered workers who have been at loggerheads with the department, demanding their dues.

The petition calls on Parliament to summon Henry Machiri to appear before the National Assembly and demands his resignation.

"Summon the Registrar-General, Mr. H.T. Machiri, and the Minister of Finance to explain the discriminatory payment practices, poor governance, and unfair labour treatment of staff.

"Institute an inquiry into the governance of the Civil Registry Department to ensure transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in the management of public resources.

"Recommend the retirement or redeployment of Registrar-General Machiri, whose tenure has been characterised by bias, mismanagement, and gross incompetence," read the petition further.