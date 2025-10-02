South Africa: Women Parliamentarians Adopt Charter of Cape Town During P20 Meeting

press release

The Second Meeting of Women Parliamentarians on Tuesday adopted its declaration titled the Charter of Cape Town - a bold call to action for women's empowerment as a driver of sustainable development, inclusive economies and climate resilience.

The meeting, which was held at the Arabella Hotel in Kleinmond, concluded on 30 September. It was held under the theme "Women's Leadership in Climate and Energy Justice" and took place ahead of the 11th Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) scheduled for 1-3 October 2025.

Bringing together women legislators from the parliaments of G20 member states, the meeting reaffirmed that women's full and equal participation is crucial to addressing the world's most pressing challenges, including the climate crisis, economic inequality and global peace and security.

The Charter of Cape Town is more than a declaration. It will serve as a roadmap for building fairer societies. In adopting the Charter, Women parliamentarians committed to:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Advancing equal rights by aligning national laws with international standards, such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women.

Gender-responsive budgeting by directing national resources towards gender equality, including in climate adaptation and disaster response.

Transforming care economies by recognising and investing in unpaid care work to unlock women's full economic and leadership potential.

Driving climate leadership by accelerating women's participation in clean energy, sustainable agriculture and climate-smart technologies.

Ending gender-based violence through strengthening legal protections and access to survivor-centred justice and health services, particularly during crises and conflicts.

The commitments outlined in the Charter position this P20 forum for women parliamentarians as a platform to monitor progress and hold them and their governments accountable. It will also serve as a platform where parliaments can share achievements and confront persistent barriers to gender equality.

Concluding their two-day discussions, delegates emphasised the urgency of working together to harness women's leadership in decision-making across all spheres - from parliaments to rural communities - to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Delegates hailed the Charter of Cape Town as a milestone that will guide inclusive global progress and advance gender-equal governance.