South Africa: Mine Dumps Pose Ongoing Health Threat in Soweto

The gold mine dumps towering over parts of Soweto are a familiar landscape. But for those living in their shadow, these landmarks pose a serious health threat.

"Growing up in Diepkloof next to a mine dump was normal, as the mine dump was seen as a natural mountain," says Michael Lelaka.

"However, growing older, we saw that the mountain was yellow in colour. And during the dry season, it is unbearable living in Diepkloof. The gold dust will cover the yard with a fine yellow dust. You'll find this dust inside the house, on the food and at times in bed."

Now, aged 43, he knows this dust is choking his community.

In 2017 the Bench Marks Foundation conducted research looking into household health in mine-affected communities in Soweto.

The research found that acid mine drainage and toxic dust from mine dumps are a real and constant threat, causing a higher prevalence of respiratory illnesses like asthma in nearby communities. The danger extends beyond mining, with sewage, industrial, and municipal waste also contributing to the problem.

"If it wasn't for research conducted by Bench Marks Foundation, we would not know about the health hazards of the mine dumps and uranium dust," says Lelaka. He and his two brothers struggled with breathing complications and bronchitis in childhood. Other residents Health-e News spoke with say asthma, other respiratory diseases, and skin problems are common in their families.

David Van Wyk, lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, says the research findings and recommendations were shared with all stakeholders, including the Department of Health. But no feedback was received.

Sylvia Rametsi, a senior nurse and clinic manager, says her facility sees the same respiratory challenges as other clinics.

"We've seen a trend in the increase of respiratory illnesses during the dry season and cases of eczema. But we can't say for certain that this increase is caused by the mine dump," she says.

Rametsi adds that the Department of Health should conduct its own research and compare it to existing research about the mine dumps. "This would help us monitor and create systems to determine if some illnesses are caused by mine dust."

Lack of oversight

Rapule Moiloa, a Bench Marks Community Monitor based in Diepkloof, says the lack of awareness is community-wide. "Community members lack the knowledge about the mine dumps and the dangers," he says. "Even now, you'll find kids playing at the mine dump. It's like entertainment for them to be at the mine dump."

Mining companies in South Africa are legally obligated to put up signs and take other measures to prevent people from accessing mine dumps. But this doesn't appear to be happening.

"When you walk around the mine dumps, you'll see livestock grazing at the mine dump and people who go to the dump to pray and wash with contaminated water which flows through the mine dump, and the water has an orange, red and grey colour," says Moiloa.

Other research done in the area found mining pollution leaches into rivers and groundwater. Residents living nearby are inadvertently eating produce grown in soil that's contaminated with acid mine drainage.

Katlego Metsinyane, a Diepkloof community member, runs a small-scale farm at Ikaneng Primary School, growing spinach, beetroot, cabbage, and lettuce. The school lies within sight of three mine dumps.

Still, Metsinyane is not convinced that his crops are at risk. He believes pollution is tied to the intensity of mining. "There is no large-scale mining here anymore, so the dust levels are not that high," he says. -- Health-e News