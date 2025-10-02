Uganda: Court Trashes Akena's Presidential Bid

The High Court in Kampala has dismissed a petition by Uganda People's Congress (UPC) president Jimmy James Akena challenging the Electoral Commission's decision to bar him from contesting in the 2026 presidential elections on the UPC ticket.

The Electoral Commission had disqualified Akena and Adim Dennis Enapu during the nomination exercise for presidential aspirants, arguing that neither was eligible to hold the UPC party card required to stand as flag bearer under the party's constitution.

Akena later petitioned court, seeking an order to compel the Commission to include his name on the presidential ballot.

In a ruling delivered via email, Justice Bernard Namanya rejected the application, noting that the case was filed after the nomination period had already closed.

The dispute stems from UPC's internal wrangles, with Akena's leadership term having expired without formal extension by the party organs -- a matter that both the party and the Electoral Commission have maintained disqualifies him from seeking the presidency on its ticket.

Even so, Justice Namanya allowed UPC to proceed with nominations for other elective positions, including Members of Parliament, while the main case continues.

Electoral Commission spokesperson Julius Muchunguzi said the Commission is still reviewing the ruling and will communicate its official position to stakeholders.