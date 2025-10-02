South Africa: North West Premier to Rollout Service Delivery Programme

2 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

North West Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi is expected to lead the roll-out of the Thuntsha Lerole programme in the Tswaing Local Municipality on Friday.

The Tswaing Local Municipality, which is part of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, has been identified as one of the ten local municipalities prioritised for Phase 5 of the provincial government's Accelerated Service Delivery Programme. This as the municipality is facing challenges in service delivery.

According to the provincial government, these challenges include an inconsistent water supply and the poor condition of road infrastructure.

Through a coordinated effort to enhance access to quality services, the Premier, who will be joined by Members of the Executive Council (MECs), will officially hand over an internal road in Matshelapad.

As an ongoing endeavour to improve the state of local road infrastructure, the provincial government said pothole patching will be undertaken from Delareyville to Ottosdal, while blading will be conducted in identified internal roads across the local municipality.

As part of the Title Deeds Friday campaign, which is a nationwide initiative to restore title deeds, the Premier will symbolically issue 10 out of a total of 1 282 title deeds to their rightful owners.

In addition, three completed RDP houses will be handed over to the designated beneficiaries.

The provincial leadership will conduct an oversight visit to the construction site of the new Delareyville Bulk Pharmacy.

Once completed, this facility will enhance the supply of medicine across the local municipality and surrounding health facilities, ultimately improving the availability and equitable delivery of healthcare.

Fresh produce will be handed over to indigent families in Matshelapad, Jachtkraal, and Skierlik, while 105 food parcels will be distributed to households in Thawane village.

In support of youth development, sports equipment will be issued to nine identified schools, while traditional attire will be presented to the Agisanang Traditional Group.

To enhance access to economic opportunities, the Centralised Supplier Database (CSD) team will be available on-site to assist with the registration, updating, and amendment of company profiles.

"In addition, integrated primary health care services will be offered to ensure that community members receive vital health screenings and support. In support of the Clean Cities initiative, the clearing of illegal dumping sites will also be undertaken across the local municipality," the advisory read.

The Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme will also be rolled out in two other districts.

In the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, the program will be launched at the Pitsong Community Hall in the Greater Taung Local Municipality.

Meanwhile, in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, public services will be provided at the Tswelelang location in Wolmaranstad, which is part of the Maquassi Hills Local Municipality.

