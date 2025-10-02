Uganda: Police Human Rights Chief Kataratambi Dies

2 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

The Director of Human Rights and Legal Services in the Uganda Police, Charles Kataratambi, has died.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told Daily Monitor that Kataratambi had been battling health complications since his appointment to the position last year.

Kataratambi, who joined the Force as a cadet in 2001, rose through the ranks with a career largely spent in the Criminal Investigations.

He later headed the Media Crimes Unit, the Land Protection Police Unit, and the Flying Squad before being transferred to the Special Investigations Division in 2013.

In 2015, he was among the officers arrested over allegations of mishandling a fraud case but was subsequently cleared.

After spending time in Katete, Kataratambi bounced back in May 2024, when he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police and assigned to lead the Human Rights and Legal Services directorate.

