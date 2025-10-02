Kenya: New Index Launched to Track Banking Sector At NSE

Nairobi — The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has introduced a Banking Sector Index, a market capitalization-weighted and float-adjusted benchmark that will track the performance of listed banks.

The index features major lenders including Absa Bank Kenya, Diamond Trust Bank Kenya, Equity Group Holdings, and I&M Group, among others.

"The launch of the Banking Sector Index is fully aligned with our new strategy of driving product diversification and deepening market activity," NSE Chief Executive Frank Mwiti said.

"Beyond providing investors with a reliable performance tracker, the Index will highlight the banking sector as a key driver of economic growth and create a strong foundation for future product innovation. This is a critical step in positioning the NSE as a modern, globally competitive marketplace."

Between January and September 2025, the banking sector has posted strong results, supported by higher earnings, balance sheet growth, and financial innovations.