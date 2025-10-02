Kenya: New Index Launched to Track Banking Sector At NSE

2 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has introduced a Banking Sector Index, a market capitalization-weighted and float-adjusted benchmark that will track the performance of listed banks.

The index features major lenders including Absa Bank Kenya, Diamond Trust Bank Kenya, Equity Group Holdings, and I&M Group, among others.

"The launch of the Banking Sector Index is fully aligned with our new strategy of driving product diversification and deepening market activity," NSE Chief Executive Frank Mwiti said.

"Beyond providing investors with a reliable performance tracker, the Index will highlight the banking sector as a key driver of economic growth and create a strong foundation for future product innovation. This is a critical step in positioning the NSE as a modern, globally competitive marketplace."

Between January and September 2025, the banking sector has posted strong results, supported by higher earnings, balance sheet growth, and financial innovations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.