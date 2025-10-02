Uganda, Russia Move to Further Deepen Ties At 3rd Intergovernmental Commission in Kampala

Uganda and the Russian Federation will convene the third Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation on October 7-8, 2025 at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, with the aim of deepening bilateral ties and fast-tracking pending cooperation agreements.

The announcement was made at a media briefing in Kampala, jointly addressed by Uganda's Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Moses Kizige, and Russian Ambassador to Uganda, Vladlen Semivolos, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The high-level commission will be preceded by the arrival of Russian and Ugandan delegations on October 5 and will run concurrently with a Business Conference and Private Sector Exhibition.

The focus will be on reviewing progress since the last session in Moscow in 2018 and resolving delays in the signing and implementation of over 23 pending Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

Ambassador Kizige emphasized the importance of proactive follow-up on agreements signed between Uganda and Russia's respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

"Despite a steady pace, this 3rd Intergovernmental Commission and previous Joint Permanent Commission require active follow-up on MoUs signed with various MDAs so that we can benefit from one another," said Kizige.

He highlighted the historical strength of Uganda-Russia relations, dating back to October 13, 1962, when Russia opened its embassy in Uganda.

"Our partnership has grown significantly. Uganda continues to benefit from scholarships and training opportunities in Russia," he said.

"In support of this 3rd session, emphasis will be placed on technology, science, energy, trade, and investment cooperation."

Russia, now the fourth-largest economy in the world, has opened its markets to Ugandan exports including coffee and minerals, presenting a major opportunity for Uganda to tap into one of the world's largest economies.

Kizige also noted Russia's growing popularity among Ugandan professionals and tourists, and expressed optimism about attracting Russian tourists to Uganda.

The business conference, he added, will provide a platform for Russian investors to engage with Uganda's private sector, supported by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID).

"We are currently processing over 23 MoUs, which will be signed in subsequent meetings. These efforts, pursued through commercial diplomacy, are expected to enhance Uganda's geopolitical presence," Kizige added.

Kizige further revealed that effective January 1, 2025, Uganda became part of the BRICS framework -- a grouping of emerging economies with shared goals in trade, development, and cooperation.

"Globally, more than 70% of resources belong to these countries. Uganda will explore further cooperation under BRICS," he said.

Ambassador Semivolos praised the Ugandan government for its dedication to organizing the Commission and emphasized the strategic nature of Uganda-Russia relations.

"Hosting the Commission in Uganda underscores the importance of our trade, economic, and investment relations," Semivolos said.

He noted that a number of MoUs have already been signed in areas such as education, vocational training, health, and agriculture, with many others nearing finalization. Russia is also preparing tailored proposals to enhance cooperation in agricultural machinery, infrastructure, and technology.

"Several Russian companies are interested in establishing a presence in Uganda," Semivolos noted, adding that a knowledge-sharing program is also in development to promote mutual understanding.

The Business Conference Forum will include plenary and panel discussions, government-to-business and business-to-business sessions, and a private sector exhibition aimed at building lasting commercial partnerships.